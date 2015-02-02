Preview: Clippers at Nets

The Los Angeles Clippers annihilated Brooklyn by 39 points just 12 days ago and seek another convincing victory when they visit the Nets on Monday. The easy 123-84 victory for Los Angeles represented a down point for Brooklyn, which has lost four straight and 12 of its last 14 entering the rematch. The Clippers trounced the San Antonio Spurs 105-85 on Saturday and have won seven of their last eight games.

The Nets have lost seven straight home games since defeating the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 29 and are coming off a 127-122 home overtime loss against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Veteran Kevin Garnett has 14,456 career rebounds and is eight away from tying Nate Thurmond for eighth-most in NBA history. Los Angeles received 31 points and 13 rebounds from Blake Griffin in the win over San Antonio and is 2-1 on an eight-game road trip.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TWC Prime Ticket (Clippers), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (33-15): Los Angeles put a convincing beat down on San Antonio one night after being outplayed and outmuscled in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. “It’s still frustrating and we’re still angry but it’s great that we came out here and got this game,” Griffin told reporters. “We don’t take this win for granted but at the same time we know that we have to play the right way and if we did, we wouldn’t be in the situation.” Griffin broke out of a slump with his strong performance after averaging 16.7 points over the previous three games.

ABOUT THE NETS (18-28): The overtime loss to Toronto featured 35-point efforts from guard Jarrett Jack and center Brook Lopez, marking the first time two Nets had accomplished that in one game since Cliff T. Robinson (36) and Mike Newlin (35) did so against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 15, 1981. Jack also established a new personal high and was a bit of a marathon man by playing 52 minutes. “I know it sounds funny, man, but when I look at these other guys in the locker room, I can’t let fatigue be a factor,” Jack told reporters. “It wouldn’t be fair to me, it’s not fair to them and how hard they work.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets are 8-15 at home.

2. Clippers C DeAndre Jordan has shot 50 percent or better in 33 consecutive games, the longest streak since James Donaldson did it in 35 straight games for the Clippers in 1984-85.

3. Brooklyn PG Deron Williams (ribs) has missed the last 11 games but is nearing a return.

PREDICTION: Clippers 107, Nets 99