Preview: Clippers at Nets

The Los Angeles Clippers are fighting through their first stretch of adversity this season with two consecutive losses. Lucky for them, the Clippers are about to go where struggling teams go to get themselves back on the right track when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Los Angeles was undefeated on the road before this weekend, when it fell to 1-2 on the current six-game road trip with consecutive losses to the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers. The Clippers endured their worst performance of the season on Sunday at Indiana, when they dropped a 91-70 decision to a Pacers team missing star forward Paul George and posted the lowest point total since Doc Rivers took over as head coach prior to the 2013-14 season. The points should flow a little easier against the Nets, who aren't putting up much of a fight on the defensive end with an average of 122.3 allowed during a seven-game slide. Sunday's 122-105 home loss to the Sacramento Kings marked the sixth time during the slide that Brooklyn lost by at least 17 points.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (14-4): Los Angeles began its road trip on Wednesday in Dallas and is dealing with a lack of practice time due to the travel and the Thanksgiving holiday. "I think lack of rest, lack of practice attributed to it, but I think lack of concentration is also a factor," Blake Griffin told reporters after the lackluster performance at Indiana. "Last two games, teams have just kind of done what they wanted to do. We haven’t instigated. That’s just a mindset. It’s just pure energy. There’s no excuse for that." The Clippers were certainly the instigators at home on Nov. 14, when they shot 53.3 percent from the floor in a 127-95 thrashing of Brooklyn.

ABOUT THE NETS (4-12): Brooklyn took a lead into the half on Sunday before being outscored 34-18 in the third quarter as the Kings pulled away. The Nets are dealing with the loss of two starters but took the strong first half as proof that the team was moving in the right direction. "At the end of the day we have to stick together," guard Sean Kilpatrick told reporters. "That’s something that’s really important with this core group. Once everyone continues to keep getting healthy and once we’re back at full strength, we’ll be a problem in this league."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets SF Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) and PG Jeremy Lin (hamstring) are day-to-day.

2. Los Angeles G J.J. Redick had a string of 13 straight games scoring in double figures come to an end with five points on 1-of-7 shooting Sunday.

3. Kilpatrick went 3-of-5 from 3-point range on Sunday after shooting 3-of-16 in the previous five games.

PREDICTION: Clippers 116, Nets 91