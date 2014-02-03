Preview: Clippers at Nuggets

It will be back to the road for the ninth time in 11 games when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. The Clippers had a three-game road winning streak come to an end at Golden State on Thursday but bounced back in a brief stop at home with an easy 102-87 triumph over the Utah Jazz on Saturday. The Nuggets dropped the first two of a four-game homestand and have lost five of the last seven to fall below .500.

Denver is dealing with a depleted backcourt and hopes to have starting point guard Ty Lawson back from a shoulder injury on Monday. Lawson missed the first two games of the homestand while his backup, Nate Robinson, underwent season-ending knee surgery last week to put another important piece on the sidelines for Denver. Los Angeles is familiar with the concept of a missing point guard but is showing no drop off in play with Chris Paul (shoulder) still sidelined.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (34-16): Los Angeles improved to 12-4 without Paul in the lineup this season with Saturday s victory and the time without another All-Star s shadow in the way continues giving Blake Griffin a chance to blossom. Griffin went for 25 points and 11 rebounds against the Jazz and is taking responsibility for the defense along with DeAndre Jordan even with the team beaten down by all the travel. You can visibly see that guys are fatigued, especially in that Golden State game,  Griffin told reporters. (Against Utah), I feel like we didn t have great energy either, but we dug down. ¦ We ve got to find a way to push through it because Denver is not going to be any easier. 

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (22-23): The absence of two point guards was especially evident in the 100-90 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday, when Denver committed 26 turnovers. Randy Foye took over the playmaking duties and handed out a career-high 16 assists but also turned the ball over eight times. A big part of (the turnovers) is some of the guys that we re asking to be playmakers right now in Ty s absence, and even in Nate s absence, they re used to being recipients and Ty sets the table,  coach Brian Shaw said. He does all the penetrating and they just basically have to catch and shoot. 

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Jordan has recorded double-digit rebounds in 27 straight games.

2. The home team has taken the last four in the series, with Los Angeles earning a 112-91 home victory on Dec. 21 in the only 2013-14 meeting.

3. Denver G Evan Fournier moved into the starting lineup in Lawson s absence and averaged 18.5 points in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Clippers 106, Nuggets 92