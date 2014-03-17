Preview: Clippers at Nuggets

The Los Angeles Clippers have matched the NBA’s longest winning streak of the season and look for their 12th straight victory when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Los Angeles rolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday to match the second-longest winning streak in franchise history, joining the 1974-75 Buffalo Braves as winners of 11 straight contests. Denver lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, one night after a stunning road win over the Miami Heat.

Los Angeles has moved within one game of second-place Oklahoma City in the Western Conference while rattling off the victories. All-Star forward Blake Griffin had 21 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the victory over the Cavaliers, marking his 26th consecutive game with 20 or more points. Denver has fallen out of the playoff mix and the setback to Atlanta after the victory over the Heat continued its up-and-down nature. “Every team has big wins,” forward Darrell Arthur said after the loss to the Hawks. “The good teams, it’s consistent – and we haven’t been consistent all year. We can beat anybody. We just don’t.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (48-20): Point guard Chris Paul wasn’t hindered by the ankle injury suffered two nights earlier while producing 16 points and 15 assists without committing a turnover in 36 minutes against the Cavaliers. Paul has put together five double-doubles over the last six games and is averaging 16.5 points, 11 assists and 2.7 steals during the stretch. Paul has been struggling with his outside shooting – making just 7-of-30 from 3-point range in 16 games since returning from a shoulder injury. He hasn’t made multiple 3-pointers in a game since Jan. 3, when he made five against Dallas before leaving with a dislocated shoulder.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (29-37): Point guard Ty Lawson had 11 assists and nine rebounds against the Hawks but also missed all 12 of his field-goal attempts while scoring a season-low two points. “Tough night,” coach Brian Shaw told reporters of Lawson’s worst shooting game of the season. “You look at the positives, he had nine rebounds and 11 assists. But he just couldn’t get it going offensively. There are going to be nights like that. I’m happy to see that he was able to do other things to try to help us.” Lawson has missed 17 of his last 19 field-goal attempts.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Denver has won three of the past four meetings, including a 116-115 victory on Feb. 3 when G Randy Foye made a last-second 3-pointer.

2. The Clippers’ franchise record for consecutive wins is 17 during the 2012-13 campaign, and the Nuggets were the team that ended the streak.

3. SG Jamal Crawford (calf) will sit out for the eighth time in nine games, while the availability of PG Darren Collison (stomach virus) won’t be known until close to tip-off.

PREDICTION: Clippers 113, Nuggets 107