Reddick, Paul guide Clippers past Nuggets

DENVER -- The Los Angeles Clippers’ fast start and strong finish showed they are ready to start the playoffs the 2015 playoffs to start.

Guard J.J. Redick scored 25 points, guard Chris Paul had 23 points and nine assists and the Los Angeles Clippers jumped out to an early lead and never trailed in a 107-92 win over the Denver Nuggets 107-92 on Saturday night.

Center DeAndre Jordan added 14 points and 22 rebounds for the Clippers, who have won nine of their last 10 and are streaking to the finish of the regular season.

“You should be peaking because you play all year so you should get better,” Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said.

Forward Wilson Chandler led the short-handed Nuggets with 17 points and forward Kenneth Faried had 10 points and 14 rebounds. Guard Randy Foye added 14 points for Denver, which has lost four straight.

The loss also assured Denver of its first losing record at home since 2002-03 when it finished 17-65.

The Clippers gained ground in playoff positioning in the ever-shifting Western Conference race. Saturday’s win, coupled with Memphis losing at home to Washington, moved L.A. to within a game of the third seed with five games remaining.

The Clippers (51-26) are just a half-game ahead of idle San Antonio for the fifth seed. Portland, which is leading the Northwest Division, is assured of no worse than the fourth seed should it win the Northwest.

And the rest of the schedule gets a little easier for L.A., which finished a stretch of six games in six different cities. The Clippers have just two road games and one is Sunday night at Staples Center against their co-tenants, the Lakers.

“We’re trending in the right direction at the right time,” said Reddick, who was credited with an extra point after the final buzzer to bring his point total to 25.

The Nuggets (28-49) played without point guard Ty Lawson, who was a late scratch because of a sore right forearm. His absence was felt right away when the Clippers scored the first 12 points and quickly built an 18-2 lead before fans settled into their seats.

“We were executing, doing what we were supposed to,” Paul said. “It helps when they go in.”

The advantage grew to 24-6 midway through the first quarter before Denver showed some life. The lead was 24 after a free throw from Jordan midway through the second quarter. The Nuggets cut the deficit to 50-37 just before halftime and were within 11 early in the third quarter.

“As a coach you want the lead but you’re uncomfortable with it,” Rivers said. “I thought our guys maintained the defensive intensity.”

Denver played the second half without point guard Jameer Nelson, who suffered a strained right hip flexor in the second quarter.

“Ty was a late scratch, we didn’t anticipate that,” Nuggets interim coach Melvin Hunt said. “And obviously when Jameer went down, those are our two rudders. They make us go. When those two guys went out, it became a game of survival at that point.”

The Clippers maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half, even after Denver began fouling Jordan to put him at the line. Jordan, who entered Saturday shooting 39 percent from the stripe, was 5 of 9 before being taken out.

The Nuggets got within 11 at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Clippers were never really threatened.

“I thought the game got weird,” Redick said. “They played weird lineups, Blake (Griffin) was in foul trouble, they did the hack-a-DJ, they just started trapping randomly at halfcourt so it was hard for us after that first quarter to stay in a rhythm offensively.”

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers said G Jamal Crawford could return to the lineup Tuesday against the Lakers. Crawford has missed 16 games with a right calf injury. ... Nuggets F Danilo Gallinari did not play. He has been resting regularly on the second game of back-to-backs. ... Rivers said G Nate Robinson, who was signed to two 10-day contracts last month, could be signed before the end of the season. Guard Lester Hudson, who signed a 10-day contract on March 29, is also a candidate to be on the roster for the playoffs. ... Nuggets F Darrell Arthur missed his sixth straight game with a right calf strain.