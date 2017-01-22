Nuggets rout Clippers with rare display of defense

DENVER -- The Denver Nuggets have been living on their offense, but they discovered that it's helpful to play a little defense.

The Nuggets clamped down from the start and held the Los Angeles Clippers to 41.7 percent shooting, rolling to a 123-98 victory Saturday night.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Wilson Chandler had 18 points and seven rebounds as Denver held a team to fewer than 100 points for the first time in six weeks.

"I knew it was possible," coach Michael Malone said. "I knew we could hold a team under 100 points."

Danilo Gallinari and Will Barton scored 18 points apiece for Denver, which led by as many as 35 and kept a team in single digits for the first time since Dec. 8. It is only the fifth time this season a team scored in single digits against Denver.

DeAndre Jordan had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Marreese Speights scored 18 for the Clippers (29-16).

Los Angeles played its second straight game without Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. Paul will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left thumb, but Griffin could return in a few days.

The Clippers struggled without their All-Star players against the streaking Nuggets, who averaged 123.8 points in the last five games. Jokic recorded a double-double in 15 games, including the last six.

"We have a good team," said guard Austin Rivers, who scored 16 points. "When C.P. comes back our ship should still be sailing straight. Because we have guys out, we have no room for error. We're going to make mistakes, but when we have a lot of guys out effort can't be an error. "

The Nuggets (18-24) never trailed in winning for the fourth time in five games and kept up their strong offensive play. Denver shot 52.9 percent from the floor even with guard Emmanuel Mudiay going 0 for 8 before leaving in the third quarter with lower back soreness.

Mudiay was battling soreness in the first half and it became too much after he was floored by a Jordan screen early in the third quarter.

"When DeAndre got him with a legal screen -- a good play -- he cracked him pretty good and that's when his back went out," Malone said.

Mudiay is doubtful for Sunday's game in Minnesota, but the way the Nuggets played they might not need him.

"We have so many weapons," Gallinari said. "We've been using them the right way the right time."

Los Angeles got within eight early in the third quarter but the Nuggets pulled away.

Gallinari's 3-pointer started a Denver run that turned a 65-55 lead into an 83-60 advantage. Barton scored 12 points in the period and hit two 3-pointers to help Denver get the lead.

Jokic had 13 points in the third after a quiet first half. He also got into a battle with Jordan, who was called for three fouls and a technical in the period before exiting with Los Angeles behind 87-62.

"He just got frustrated," coach Doc Rivers said of Jordan's technical. "He wants to win like everybody else and he sees us down 20 and it happens."

Jokic enjoyed the challenge of going against the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, even if he did get frustrated at times.

"He won the battle but I won the war," Jokic said. "We won the game, that's the only thing that matters to me. We were getting competitive as we're supposed to do. Nothing special, nothing different."

The Nuggets led by 17 in the second quarter when Jamal Murray hit a 3-pointer from the corner. Denver hit on 53.7 percent of its shots despite not having Jokic on the floor for most of the first half. Jokic, who set a career high in points in three straight games, was plagued by foul trouble and played only nine minutes.

NOTES: Clippers F Blake Griffin, who has been out since having right knee surgery Dec. 20, could return Monday or Tuesday, coach Doc Rivers said. "He's had some contact, it just hasn't been full court," Rivers said. "He's been playing a bunch of one-on-ones. He's been playing for a good three, four, five days." ... Nuggets G Gary Harris (ankle) did not play and is doubtful for the team's game in Minnesota on Sunday. ... Saturday's game starts a stretch of 11 of 12 road games for the Clippers. Their only home game is Feb. 2 against Golden State. ... Nuggets F Darrell Arthur was active after missing four games with left knee soreness. Coach Michael Malone said he was on a minutes restriction.