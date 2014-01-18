Preview: Clippers at Pacers

One of the league’s hottest teams pays a visit to its best when the road-tripping Los Angeles Clippers take on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The Clippers have won five straight after opening a seven-game trek with a 109-95 victory at New York on Friday. They can expect a stiffer test from the Pacers, who own the NBA’s best record and are 20-1 at home.

The Pacers took their turn at beating up on the Knicks on Thursday, winning 117-89 at home for their third straight victory overall and their ninth straight at home. They’ve set season highs for scoring in two straight games and had a season-low five turnovers against New York. “We have set a goal, and we want to be the No. 1 seed (in the Eastern Conference),” guard Lance Stephenson told reporters. “Every night I try to bring something to the table.” The Clippers are trying to claim a seat among the Western Conference elite, as they sit in fourth place in the stacked standings.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (28-13): The five-game winning streak, which matches Los Angeles’ longest of the season, has come without star point guard Chris Paul (shoulder). “Nobody’s really trying to do too much and that’s really what you need when somebody like CP goes down, because you always worry about somebody trying to replace him,” Griffin told reporters. “I think from Day 1 we’ve said we can’t replace him. Everybody has to elevate their game.” Griffin has carried the Clippers with Paul out, averaging 26.6 points during the winning streak.

ABOUT THE PACERS (31-7): Indiana is the league’s best defensive team and will need to give its trademark effort at that end of the floor against an explosive Clippers team. The Pacers’ newfound offensive prowess is a scary proposition for opposing teams, as Paul George (22.9 points, 6.3 rebounds) continues his strong campaign and Lance Stephenson (13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists) is enjoying a breakout season. All five starters average double figures, and former All-Star Danny Granger (9.2 points) is returning to form and providing a spark off the bench.

1. Griffin has scored in double figures in every game this season and 41 straight dating to last season, the third-longest streak of his career.

2. The Pacers are 21-0 when holding opponents under 90 points. The Clippers have failed to reach 90 only twice all season.

3. Clippers C DeAndre Jordan has hit double digits in rebounds in 18 straight games, the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.

PREDICTION: Pacers 102, Clippers 95