Preview: Clippers at Pacers

The Los Angeles Clippers seek to stretch their winning streak to nine games when they open a three-game road trip by visiting the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The Clippers got a rip-roaring performance from forward Blake Griffin in Monday’s 121-120 overtime victory to make it eight straight wins. Griffin scored a season-high 45 points and hit a 3-point basket that bounced off the rim before falling through the net at the buzzer.

Indiana has suffered five straight losses and continues to struggle without star forward Paul George (broken leg). The Pacers began a span on Monday in which four of five games are at home but were controlled by the Atlanta Hawks and were beaten 108-92. “Our energy level throughout the whole 48 minutes is not what it should be,” veteran forward Luis Scola said. “Teams are coming at us early and then we try to react and it’s just too hard.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (15-5): Griffin has been a bit more forceful when it comes to taking the big shots, and the fact it was a 3-pointer for the win as opposed to a two-pointer is a sign of growth. “You just have the confidence to take a shot like that,” Griffin told reporters. “The thing about it is after every timeout, after every score, teammates and coaches keep feeding me that confidence.” Griffin is averaging 37.5 points over the last two games and has five 30-point outings this season.

ABOUT THE PACERS (7-14): Center Roy Hibbert said the starting unit needs to take the blame for the recent slide as Indiana is too often digging itself out of an early hole. “Obviously, the starting five have to do a better job,” Hibbert told reporters. “We’ve been down the last couple games in the first quarter. That’s on us.” This is the second five-game slide of the season for the Pacers as they try to re-invent themselves without George.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers have won the last three meetings.

2. Los Angeles PG Chris Paul has recorded three straight double-doubles and four in the last five games.

3. Indiana PF David West is 21 points away from reaching 12,000 for his career.

PREDICTION: Clippers 106, Pacers 101