Preview: Clippers at Pistons

The Los Angeles Clippers’ winning streak is over, but their road trip is just getting started. After being denied a season-best sixth straight win in a 106-92 defeat at Indiana on Saturday, the Clippers look to get back on track when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday. It’s the third game of a seven-game trek through the Eastern Conference for the Clippers, who have won four straight against the Pistons, including three in a row in Detroit.

It’s a matchup of two of the top frontcourts in the NBA, as the Pistons lead the league in points in the paint (51.5 per game) but will have to contend with the dominant duo of DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin. Detroit’s front line of Josh Smith, Greg Monroe and Andre Drummond combined for 44 points and 31 rebounds in Saturday’s 104-96 win at Washington. The Pistons have won three of four overall, but they’ve dropped six of their last seven at home, where they’re a disappointing 7-13.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (28-14): Los Angeles suffered a rare offensive outage against the Pacers, shooting 39.8 percent and matching its fifth-lowest point total of the season. The Clippers came out of the loss with more bad news on the injury front, as guards Darren Collison (toe) and J.J. Redick (knee) and forward Matt Barnes (thumb) were all dinged and are considered day-to-day. Los Angeles can’t afford to lose more players with star point guard Chris Paul already sidelined with a separated shoulder.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (17-23): Detroit has not lived up to preseason expectations, but the Pistons are tied for seventh in the Eastern Conference and have shown signs of turning things around recently. Smith’s inconsistency has contributed to Detroit’s underperformance, as he averages 18.2 points in the team’s wins and 13.4 in losses and has only four double-doubles after averaging 26.6 over the past seven seasons. Point guard Brandon Jennings also has been inconsistent but has shown a good pass-first mentality of late, recording five or more assists in 16 straight games while averaging 9.4 helpers over that span.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Jordan has collected double-digit rebounds in 19 straight games, tied for the third-longest streak in franchise history.

2. Drummond’s 29 double-doubles are the second-most in the NBA this season behind Minnesota’s Kevin Love.

3. Griffin has scored in double figures in 42 straight games dating to last season.

PREDICTION: Clippers 110, Pistons 101