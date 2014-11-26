Preview: Clippers at Pistons

The Los Angeles Clippers have found their offensive rhythm on the road, a pattern they look to continue Wednesday at Detroit. The highest-scoring team in the league last season, Los Angeles has been a middle-of-the-pack offensive unit for much of 2014-15 and was limited to fewer than 90 points in two of its final three games before beginning a seven-game road trip. Doc Rivers’ crew has averaged 107 points in winning three of four on the trip, including a 113-92 rout at Charlotte on Monday.

The Clippers have won six straight against the Pistons, who have dropped five in a row after a 98-86 setback at Milwaukee on Tuesday. Playing without leading scorer Brandon Jennings, who was out with a thumb injury, Detroit’s meager attack turned the ball over 19 times and finished 7-of-17 from the foul line. The Pistons have averaged just 88.4 points during the skid and have lost their last three home games overall.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (8-5): The improved offensive attack clicked on all cylinders against Charlotte, as Los Angeles recorded season highs in field goals (45), 3-pointers (15), and second-chance points (20) while finishing with 28 assists against just eight turnovers. As always, it began with the star tandem of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, who combined for 44 points and 24 assists in the rout. “I thought Blake and Chris set the tone for us on both ends and I thought that was the difference,” Rivers said.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (3-11): If Jennings is unable to go again Wednesday night, Detroit will want more from the other members of the backcourt. Against the Bucks, D.J. Augustin took Jennings’ spot and shot 4-of-11 while finishing with five turnovers while fellow guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored six points on 3-of-9 shooting. Andre Drummond did his part to shoulder more of the load, scoring a season-high 23 points and hauling in 10 rebounds in 32 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Clippers G J.J. Redick is averaging 15.3 points over his last three games after producing three on 1-of-6 shooting in the opener of the road trip.

2. Pistons F Josh Smith was 2-for-10 from the line Tuesday and is 4-for-18 over his last seven games.

3. The Clippers entered Tuesday ranked third in shooting (47.2 percent) while the Pistons were last (41.0).

PREDICTION: Clippers 104, Pistons 98