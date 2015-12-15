Griffin’s passing lifts Clippers to OT win in Detroit

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Doc Rivers trusted his players. His star power forward, Blake Griffin, trusted his teammates.

That faith allowed the Los Angeles Clippers to outlast the Detroit Pistons 105-103 in overtime Monday at The Palace.

Griffin poured in 34 points, but his passing proved to be even more crucial. He assisted on shooting guard J.J. Redick’s game-tying 3-pointer with 19.6 seconds left in regulation, then found reserve shooting guard Jamal Crawford for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 12.4 seconds left in overtime.

“People look at the power, the speed and the dunks,” Rivers said of Griffin, who had seven assists. “They miss the best part of his game, and that’s his passing.”

Rivers called plays during timeouts before both of those baskets.

“The last two threes, they talked me out of the plays I was drawing up to draw up a play they thought would work,” the Clippers coach said of his players. “It was really one of those games where you listen to them. They were so into the game, they had a great feel. Sometimes as a coach you say, ‘No, I’ll go with my stuff.’ Sometimes, you go with theirs.”

Double-teamed, Griffin found Crawford open on the right wing for the decisive 3-pointer.

“Some guys, they try to force shots or take a tough shot,” Los Angeles point guard Chris Paul said. “We just trust that the next man is going to make the shot.”

Meanwhile, the Pistons were lamenting a defensive mistake.

“We just broke defensive coverage,” Detroit point guard Reggie Jackson said. “We didn’t stick to our principles, and (Crawford) found an open shot. We didn’t stick to our principles, and everything went haywire.”

The Pistons had three put-back attempts after Jackson missed a free throw with 9.3 seconds left in overtime but couldn’t convert. Jackson, who had 34 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, also missed on a potential game-winner jumper at the end of regulation.

“You put the ball in the guy’s hands, he makes his decisions,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “The one at the end of regulation goes in and out. When Reggie isolates on bigger guys, that’s what he does. He doesn’t like attacking them. I don’t know why, but he got a pretty good shot.”

Redick supplied 24 points, and Paul chipped in 13 points and 12 assists for Los Angeles, which won for the eighth time in 10 games and finished 4-1 on a five-game road trip. Crawford had 14 points off the bench.

“I told our guys this is either going to be a good trip or a great trip,” Rivers said. “All will be on the outcome tonight, and it turned into a great trip.”

Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed 19 points for the Pistons (14-12). Detroit center Andre Drummond added his league-high 22nd double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Drummond and Griffin traded the first two baskets of overtime. Drummond also hit a free throw, but the Clippers took the lead on a Redick 3-pointer. Jackson’s jumper with 1:54 left tied the score at 99.

The teams traded more free throws, making it 102 apiece before Los Angeles’ last possession.

Griffin scored 13-point third quarter points, and the Clippers (15-10) carried a 73-63 advantage into the fourth.

The Pistons made their run, opening the quarter with a 14-2 outburst to gain a 77-75 lead. Backup center Aron Baynes scored six of those points, and Jackson capped it off with a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down.

Griffin’s turnover was converted into a Caldwell-Pope 3-pointer with 2:59 left, giving Detroit an 87-81 lead. However, the Clippers finished the quarter with a 13-7 run.

NOTES: The Clippers have won the teams’ past nine meetings. Their last loss to the Pistons was Nov. 12, 2010. Their most recent loss at The Palace was March 20, 2009. ... Detroit PG Reggie Jackson averages 23.4 points in the team’s wins and 14.3 points in its losses. ... Los Angeles SG Jamal Crawford has scored 30 or more points 55 times during his career, including his 37-point outing against Detroit last month. ... The Pistons recalled SG Darrun Hilliard and PG Spencer Dinwiddie from their D-League affiliate in Grand Rapids. Neither played Monday. ... Detroit C Andre Drummond has a league-high 127 double-doubles since the 2013-14 season. Clippers C DeAndre Jordan (101) is fourth on the list. ... Clippers PF Blake Griffin averages 4.8 assists, tops among players 6-feet-10 or taller. “He’s easily the best passing true big in the league,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said.