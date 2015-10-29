Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

G Austin Rivers was fined $25,000 by the NBA after an incident on Wednesday night at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento. NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the disciplinary action on Thursday. With 7:47 left in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ season opener against the Kings, Rivers flung a seat cushion into the stands that hit a spectator, who appeared to experience discomfort around her eyes for an extended period. Fans in the second-row area near where the woman was struck expressed concern and created a stir.

F Paul Pierce, playing for the Clippers for the first time, put in a 10-foot fadeaway to snap a 100-100 tie Wednesday, part of a 10-point effort in his Los Angeles debut. He also grabbed a rebound and found guard Chris Paul for another jumper, as the Clippers closed with a 14-6 run to win their opener for the second straight season.

F DeAndre Jordan played his 323rd consecutive game, the longest active streak in the NBA. He finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.

F Blake Griffin scored 33 points for the Clippers in the opener.