Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

C DeAndre Jordan amassed season bests of 17 rebounds and six blocks to go with 15 points Saturday as the Clippers extended their best start since the 1985-86 season, when they began with four consecutive wins.

F Blake Griffin scored 22 of his season-high 37 points in the second half as the Los Angeles Clippers repelled the Sacramento Kings 114-109 on Saturday night at the Staples Center. He scored eight points in a 2:29 span during the third quarter as the Clippers expanded the margin to 80-68 with 4:43 left in the quarter.