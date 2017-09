C DeAndre Jordan, who spurned the Mavericks in free agency, played in Dallas for the first time Wednesday. “Please get over this,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said pregame. Though Mavs owner Mark Cuban encouraged fans to boo Jordan heartedly, Dallas’ franchise player has moved on. “It was in July,” PF Dirk Nowitzki said. “We’re in freaking November now. This is not an issue anymore, but if he gets booed, that’s fine.”