Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

G Austin Rivers’ driving layup against the Mavericks tied the score at 94 with more than seven minutes left Wednesday. Rivers (16 points) drilled a 3-pointer shortly after for a 99-97 edge for the visitors.

C DeAndre Jordan, who spurned the Mavericks in free agency, played in Dallas for the first time Wednesday. “Please get over this,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said pregame. Though Mavs owner Mark Cuban encouraged fans to boo Jordan heartedly, Dallas’ franchise player has moved on. “It was in July,” PF Dirk Nowitzki said. “We’re in freaking November now. This is not an issue anymore, but if he gets booed, that’s fine.”

PF Blake Griffin scored a team-high 21 points, his eighth consecutive game with at least 20.

PG Chris Paul (11 points, 11 assists) hit a desperation 3-pointer to give his team its last lead at 106-104. Dallas outscored L.A. 14-2 to end the game.