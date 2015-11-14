FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
November 14, 2015 / 11:39 PM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Hedo Turkoglu, who played 15 seasons in the NBA and eight with the Orlando Magic, announced his retirement. Turkoglu will be honored and recognized by the Magic during a special ceremony on Friday, Dec. 18, when Orlando hosts Portland. “I am very thankful and grateful for the opportunity to live out my dream and play in the NBA,” Turkoglu said Friday in a statement. “I will always remember my teammates, coaches, staff members and all of the fans who made my career so wonderful for myself and my family.” The 6-foot-10 Turkoglu appeared in 997 regular-season games (571 starts) during his NBA career with Sacramento, San Antonio, Orlando, Toronto, Phoenix and the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 26.8 minutes per game. He also appeared in 109 career playoff contests, averaging 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27.4 minutes per game.

