Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

C DeAndre Jordan extended his consecutive games streak in the regular season to 333 on Thursday night. Jordan, though, is far off the franchise mark of 595 games by Randy Smith.

F Blake Griffin finished with 27 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Clippers, who have lost four in a row to the Warriors.

PG Chris Paul, who missed the past two games with a sore groin, led Los Angeles with 35 points and eight assists in a loss to the Warriors on Thursday. “They executed down the stretch and it reminded me of when we first played them at Golden State,” said Paul, referring to the Warriors 112-108 win on Nov. 4. Paul hit 13 of 22 field goals, making five of nine 3-pointers. “They made big shots when they needed to and I feel that that is on me. I need to control the game down the stretch. When we were up by 10 with six minutes left, we have to find a way to win the game.”