Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

C DeAndre Jordan had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a win Tuesday.

F Blake Griffin’s desperation 3-pointer spurred the Clippers to a 111-94 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. Griffen had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

G Chris Paul had 15 points and 10 assists in a win Tuesday. “I don’t know about a relief but it felt good,” Paul said of reaching .500. “I don’t think we’ve been under .500 since I got here. It’s kind of an eerie feeling.”

G J.J. Redick had 12 of his 16 points in the first half of a win Tuesday.