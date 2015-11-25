FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 26, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C DeAndre Jordan had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a win Tuesday.

F Blake Griffin’s desperation 3-pointer spurred the Clippers to a 111-94 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. Griffen had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

G Chris Paul had 15 points and 10 assists in a win Tuesday. “I don’t know about a relief but it felt good,” Paul said of reaching .500. “I don’t think we’ve been under .500 since I got here. It’s kind of an eerie feeling.”

G J.J. Redick had 12 of his 16 points in the first half of a win Tuesday.

