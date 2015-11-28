FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2015 / 11:32 PM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Lance Stephenson finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes off the bench.

G Austin Rivers came off the bench to score 17 points against his former Pelicans teammates.

PG Chris Paul added 17 points and eight assists for the Clippers Friday.

G Jamal Crawford, who finished with nine points, passed Juwan Howard for No. 100 on the all-time scoring list with 16,162 points.

G J.J. Redick topped 2,000 career field goals in the first quarter Friday. He connected on eight of 14 shots from the floor, including all three of his 3-pointers.

