Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

F Lance Stephenson finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes off the bench.

G Austin Rivers came off the bench to score 17 points against his former Pelicans teammates.

PG Chris Paul added 17 points and eight assists for the Clippers Friday.

G Jamal Crawford, who finished with nine points, passed Juwan Howard for No. 100 on the all-time scoring list with 16,162 points.

G J.J. Redick topped 2,000 career field goals in the first quarter Friday. He connected on eight of 14 shots from the floor, including all three of his 3-pointers.