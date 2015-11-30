FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 1, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Lance Stephenson delivered another strong outing, finishing with nine points, six rebounds and three assists in almost 20 minutes.

F Blake Griffin had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, leading the Clippers to 107-99 victory over the Timberwolves on Sunday at Staples Center.

F Luc Mbah a Moute started for Wesley Johnson, who had started the past three games. Mbah a Moute, known more as a defender than scorer, finished with seven points.

PG Chris Paul scored 20 points and recorded nine assists as the Clippers (9-8) posted their third win in four games.

G J.J. Redick scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half Sunday. Redick topped 6,000 career points with a bucket in the second quarter.

