C DeAndre Jordan grabbed 19 rebounds to go along with nine points.

F Blake Griffin had 21 points to go along with 14 rebounds.

PG Chris Paul finished with 18 points and a season-high 18 assists. He entered the game four in the league with 8.1 assists per game. He now has six double-doubles on the season.

G J.J. Redick’s short memory paid off handsomely; he sank six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Clippers to a 109-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center.