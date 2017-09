F Blake Griffin added 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as the Clippers (17-13) snapped their three-game losing streak.

G Chris Paul had 23 points and six assists, and the Clippers withstood a mild fourth-quarter threat to beat the Lakers 94-84 at Staples Center. “We defended, we executed offensively, we got stops, got out in transition, we played our game,” Paul said. “J.J. (Redick) hit some big shots. Defense is the key to us being successful.”