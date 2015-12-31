Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

G Austin Rivers came off the bench to score a season-high 22 points Wednesday.

C DeAndre Jordan played in his 355th consecutive game on Wednesday, which is second on the NBA career list. Randy Smith holds the record with 595 from 1972 to 1979. Jordan leads the NBA in field goal percentage at .712 and ranks second in rebounding at 13.2.

G Chris Paul has averaged 16.8 points and 10.9 assists in his career against Charlotte, making him one of only three players to average more than 15 points and 10 assists. The others are Magic Johnson and Kevin Johnson.

G Chris Paul had 19 points and 11 assists Wednesday.

G J.J. Redick led the way with 26 points for the Clippers, hitting 5-of-6 from 3-point range.