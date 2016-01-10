Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

F Blake Griffin, who hasn’t played since sustaining a partially torn quad tendon in a Dec. 25 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, could miss another two weeks.

G Chris Paul said a renewed commitment to defense has allowed the Clippers to hit a hot streak. Paul had 25 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, leading Los Angeles over the short-handed Hornets on Saturday. “I think we all had to step up by committee,” said Paul, who converted 11 of 19 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 3-pointers. “We are moving the ball and we are putting a huge emphasis on defense. The only way we can really score without the big fella (Griffin) is if we defend and get out in transition.”