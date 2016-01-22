Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

C DeAndre Jordan, a 42 percent shooter from the line this season, shot 6-for-15 from the line Thursday and finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds. The strategy of intentionally fouling Jordan paid off for the Cavaliers in a win over the Clippers.

G Chris Paul had 30 points and nine assists, including 12 consecutive points in the first quarter to keep Los Angeles close in a loss at Cleveland.

G J.J. Redick, who entered shooting 50 percent from 3-point range, scored 17 points while shooting 2-for-6 on 3-pointers in a loss at Cleveland.