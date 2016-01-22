FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 23, 2016 / 3:39 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C DeAndre Jordan, a 42 percent shooter from the line this season, shot 6-for-15 from the line Thursday and finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds. The strategy of intentionally fouling Jordan paid off for the Cavaliers in a win over the Clippers.

G Chris Paul had 30 points and nine assists, including 12 consecutive points in the first quarter to keep Los Angeles close in a loss at Cleveland.

G J.J. Redick, who entered shooting 50 percent from 3-point range, scored 17 points while shooting 2-for-6 on 3-pointers in a loss at Cleveland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.