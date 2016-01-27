FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 28, 2016 / 4:03 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Wesley Johnson combined with Gs Chris Paul and J.J. Redick to make 13 of 24 attempts (54.2 percent) from beyond the arc on a night when the Clippers finished 15 of 37 from 3-point range.

F Blake Griffin will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks after he suffered a broken bone in his right hand in a fight with a team equipment manager.

G Chris Paul, J.J. Redick and Wesley Johnson combined to make 13 of 24 attempts (54.2 percent) from beyond the arc on a night when the Clippers finished 15 of 37 from 3-point range.

G J.J. Redick combined with Gs Chris Paul and Wesley Johnson to make 13 of 24 attempts (54.2 percent) from beyond the arc on a night when the Clippers finished 15 of 37 from 3-point range.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.