Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

F Lance Stephenson had 13 points in 19 minutes, making all six of his shots and providing a second-half spark during the Clippers’ win at Orlando on Friday.

G Austin Rivers sat out against Orlando with a bad contusion on his left hand, sustained in the loss to Minnesota on Wednesday. Rivers played his high school basketball in Central Florida and had plenty of friends at the game.

C DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and a game-high 18 rebounds in the Clippers’ win over the Magic on Friday.

F Blake Griffin, who broke his right hand in a fight last month, underwent a second procedure on the hand this week, ESPN reported Friday.

G Chris Paul scored 21 points, leading the Clippers to an easy 107-93 victory over the Magic on Friday. “There is a sense of urgency,” Paul said. “We’re focused and everyone knows we have to stay that way. It’s all about the wins and losses right now.”