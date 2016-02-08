FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
February 9, 2016 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Austin Rivers sustained a broken left hand Wednesday, the team announced Sunday. He reportedly will be out four to six weeks.

C DeAndre Jordan had nine points, 11 rebounds and three blocks Sunday at Miami, but he made just three of 14 from the foul line.

G Chris Paul missed his first nine shots, but he rallied to score a game-high 22 points, making a pair of 3-pointers and a layup in the final two-plus minutes to break open a close game as the Clippers beat the Heat on Sunday.

G Jamal Crawford had 20 points off the bench in the Clippers’ win over the Heat on Sunday.

