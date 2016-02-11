Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

F Paul Pierce, making another return to Boston where his No. 34 will one day hang from the rafters, said before the game that this “could be” his last visit to TD Garden. He has two years left on his contract. Pierce, who along with coach Doc Rivers received a huge ovation during introductions, on if he considered a return to Boston as a free agent last summer: “The Celtics were a rebuilding team. Young and up and coming. I think my career here ran its course. I had a great career here -- 15 years. What more could you ask for? I was able to win a championship here. I’ve had my fun.”

PG Chauncey Billups had his No. 1 jersey raised to the rafters during a halftime ceremony. Billups was the MVP of the 2004 NBA Finals.