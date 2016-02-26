FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
February 27, 2016 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Chris Paul had 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds Wednesday in the Clippers’ loss to the Nuggets. “It was a tough loss,” said Paul, who missed four of five shots in the fourth and was ailing after taking an elbow to his forearm in the quarter. “You have to give them a lot of credit for playing hard, but at the same time, we have to win games like this.”

G Jamal Crawford was averaging 16.7 points per game from Dec. 25 through Tuesday, second best among NBA reserves. He added 20 points Wednesday against Denver. “He breaks all of the new rules, like guys in the summer lift (weights) now and run and do all of the strength-coach stuff, and don’t play basketball,” coach Doc Rivers said. “Jamal does no lifting -- I don’t think he has a muscle in his body -- but he plays pickup every day, all summer. There’s something to be said with the old-school way of doing things.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.