Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

PG Chris Paul had 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds Wednesday in the Clippers’ loss to the Nuggets. “It was a tough loss,” said Paul, who missed four of five shots in the fourth and was ailing after taking an elbow to his forearm in the quarter. “You have to give them a lot of credit for playing hard, but at the same time, we have to win games like this.”

G Jamal Crawford was averaging 16.7 points per game from Dec. 25 through Tuesday, second best among NBA reserves. He added 20 points Wednesday against Denver. “He breaks all of the new rules, like guys in the summer lift (weights) now and run and do all of the strength-coach stuff, and don’t play basketball,” coach Doc Rivers said. “Jamal does no lifting -- I don’t think he has a muscle in his body -- but he plays pickup every day, all summer. There’s something to be said with the old-school way of doing things.”