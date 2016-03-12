FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
March 13, 2016 / 10:32 PM / a year ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C DeAndre Jordan collected 18 rebounds, 10 points and five blocks for the Clippers.

PG Chris Paul continued to carry the team’s offense, scoring 24 points and handing out 15 assists in Friday’s victory over the New York Knicks. Paul scored 17 of his points in the first half, when the Clippers built a double-digit lead. Paul converted nine of 17 shots and four of seven 3-pointers.

G J.J. Redick had 20 points for the Clippers (42-22), who beat the Knicks for the eighth time in a row and swept the season series again.

F Jeff Green finished with 17 for the Clippers (42-22), who beat the Knicks for the eighth time in a row and swept the season series again.

