Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#US NBA
March 21, 2016 / 2:54 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Paul Pierce scored 12 points off the bench for the Clippers Saturday.

C DeAndre Jordan had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Clippers and went 4 of 10 from the line.

PG Chris Paul had 25 points and six assists for the Clippers Saturday.

G Jamal Crawford suffered through a 2 of 9 shooting night (1 of 5 from long range) and finished with just seven points. It was his third game in the last four of failing to score in double figures and the third time he had a rough shooting night; he was 1 of 9 with six points in a March 15 loss to San Antonio and 3 of 11 with eight points in a March 13 defeat to Cleveland.

F Jeff Green (eight points) left the game in the third quarter with a face laceration and did not return. He needed eight stitches. The injury happened on a play where he was called for fouling Zach Randolph, who until a few weeks ago was his Memphis teammate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
