Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

C DeAndre Jordan amassed 19 points and 20 rebounds for the Clippers in a road loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.

PG Chris Paul, who entered the game with a 23.3-point scoring average against Golden State, struggled through a 4-for-16 shooting night. However, with 13 points, six rebounds, eight assists and a steal, he did tie John Stockton’s record of 36 consecutive games with at least 10 points, five assists and one steal.

SG Jamal Crawford is a two-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year award-winner, but the Clippers’ super-sub almost surely won’t be a third-time recipient this season. His ongoing slump, which reached seven games Wednesday night, is helping assure that. Crawford had 12 points off the bench in the loss to the Warriors, but they were a product of just 4-for-11 shooting, his seventh consecutive game hitting fewer than half his shots. In fact, he hasn’t even made one-third of his shots (23 of 74, 31.1 percent) over that stretch.

PF Jeff Green (concussion-like symptoms) was cleared to play before the game Wednesday. Green, who sat out Sunday’s game at New Orleans, totaled 13 points and four steals in 25 minutes against the Warriors.