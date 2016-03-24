FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 25, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C DeAndre Jordan amassed 19 points and 20 rebounds for the Clippers in a road loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.

PG Chris Paul, who entered the game with a 23.3-point scoring average against Golden State, struggled through a 4-for-16 shooting night. However, with 13 points, six rebounds, eight assists and a steal, he did tie John Stockton’s record of 36 consecutive games with at least 10 points, five assists and one steal.

SG Jamal Crawford is a two-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year award-winner, but the Clippers’ super-sub almost surely won’t be a third-time recipient this season. His ongoing slump, which reached seven games Wednesday night, is helping assure that. Crawford had 12 points off the bench in the loss to the Warriors, but they were a product of just 4-for-11 shooting, his seventh consecutive game hitting fewer than half his shots. In fact, he hasn’t even made one-third of his shots (23 of 74, 31.1 percent) over that stretch.

PF Jeff Green (concussion-like symptoms) was cleared to play before the game Wednesday. Green, who sat out Sunday’s game at New Orleans, totaled 13 points and four steals in 25 minutes against the Warriors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.