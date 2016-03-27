Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

F Blake Griffin returned to practice Saturday as he moves closer to a return from quadriceps and hand injuries. Griffin has missed the past 41 games and also still faces a four-game suspension for the incident in which he broke his right hand while punching equipment staffer Matias Testi. Griffin isn’t allowed to start the suspension until he is medically cleared to play. “I don’t know if one practice is enough to activate him,” coach Doc Rivers told reporters. “We’ve got to activate him when we think he’s ready to play.”