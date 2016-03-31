FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
April 1, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Paul Pierce did not play because of ankle and knee injuries sustained against the Boston Celtics on Monday.

C DeAndre Jordan scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds Wednesday as the Clippers won at Minnesota.

G Chris Paul’s 20 points and 16 assists Wednesday gave him his 36th double-double of the season. Since the All-Star break, Paul has been one of the most proficient point guards in the game, averaging more than 20 points and 11 assists per game.

G Jamal Crawford’s driving lay-in late in the first quarter moved him past Hall of Famer Bob Cousy for 89th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Crawford finished with 10 points against Minnesota in 18 minutes.

G J.J. Reddick was 4-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points Wednesday in the Clippers’ win at Minnesota.

