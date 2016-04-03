Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

F Blake Griffin is set to return on Sunday against the Wizards after a three-month absence because of injuries and a four-game suspension. Griffin, who missed 45 games, said Saturday he will be playing with a tear in his left quadriceps tendon when he resumes his season. Griffin also acknowledged that surgery was a possibility after the season, potentially hurting his chances to make his first Olympic team. “It just wasn’t being allowed to heal,” Griffin said before practice. “So, the tear’s still there. It’s just about managing the pain and getting through this. ... It’s not like a new tear or re-tearing my (quad) in different places. It wasn’t allowing the initial injury to completely heal.” The 27-year-old Griffin sustained the injury in a Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers. “I don’t want to say misdiagnosed, but it wasn’t doing the right things, I guess,” Griffin said. “We weren’t addressing the initial problem -- the main problem. So everything I was doing was putting more stress on my (quad). A small tear became a three-month thing because I wasn’t doing the right thing until we figured it out.” Griffin’s team-imposed suspension began with last Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. The suspension was for a Jan. 23 incident in which Griffin broke his hand while punching equipment manager Matias Testi during an argument at a Toronto restaurant.