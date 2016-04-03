FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 3, 2016 / 10:41 PM / in 2 years

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Blake Griffin is set to return on Sunday against the Wizards after a three-month absence because of injuries and a four-game suspension. Griffin, who missed 45 games, said Saturday he will be playing with a tear in his left quadriceps tendon when he resumes his season. Griffin also acknowledged that surgery was a possibility after the season, potentially hurting his chances to make his first Olympic team. “It just wasn’t being allowed to heal,” Griffin said before practice. “So, the tear’s still there. It’s just about managing the pain and getting through this. ... It’s not like a new tear or re-tearing my (quad) in different places. It wasn’t allowing the initial injury to completely heal.” The 27-year-old Griffin sustained the injury in a Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers. “I don’t want to say misdiagnosed, but it wasn’t doing the right things, I guess,” Griffin said. “We weren’t addressing the initial problem -- the main problem. So everything I was doing was putting more stress on my (quad). A small tear became a three-month thing because I wasn’t doing the right thing until we figured it out.” Griffin’s team-imposed suspension began with last Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. The suspension was for a Jan. 23 incident in which Griffin broke his hand while punching equipment manager Matias Testi during an argument at a Toronto restaurant.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.