#US NBA
April 7, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Paul Pierce missed his fourth game with a right ankle sprain and right knee contusion, but he could return Wednesday when the Clippers face the Lakers again.

F Blake Griffin played his second game for the Clippers since returning from injuries and a four-game suspension. Griffin finished with four points on 1-of-5 shooting and added three rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes. He committed four turnovers.

PG Chris Paul scored 25 points and dished out eight assists in three quarters in a blowout of the Lakers on Tuesday night. Paul connected on 10 of 14 shots from the floor. He scored 12 points in the third quarter when he made five of six attempts, including a pair of 3-pointers.

PF Jeff Green came off the bench to score 21 points for the Clippers (49-28), who captured their sixth win in seven games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
