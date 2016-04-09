FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2016 / 10:46 PM / a year ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G C.J. Wilcox was a Utah high school basketball standout at Pleasant Grove, which is about 35 miles south of Salt Lake City. The Clippers played the Utah Jazz on Friday night. “He’s been great,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “He’s obviously been up and down in the D-League and he has played well there for the most part.”

C Cole Aldrich had a huge night for the Clippers with season-highs of 21 points and 18 rebounds.

G Jamal Crawford made the Clippers forget they didn’t have Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and other starters as he scored a game-high 30 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds remaining in overtime. He hit 9 of 20 shots, 4 of 11 3s and 8 of 10 free throws.

