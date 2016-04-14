FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
April 14, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Austin Rivers had a solid outing in a blowout of the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Rivers scored 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting and made three of six 3-pointers. Rivers scored eight of his points in the second quarter, hitting all three of his shots, including two of his 3-pointers, when the Clippers blew the game open by taking an 18-point halftime lead.

C DeAndre Jordan, G J.J. Redick, G Chris Paul, F Blake Griffin and G Jamal Crawford will not play Wednesday in the Clippers’ regular-season finale at Phoenix.

F Blake Griffin, C DeAndre Jordan, G J.J. Redick, G Chris Paul and G Jamal Crawford will not play Wednesday in the Clippers’ regular-season finale at Phoenix.

PG Chris Paul had 12 points and 13 assists in the Clippers’ win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Paul, will not play in the the regular-season finale at Phoenix on Wednesday.

G Jamal Crawford got the night off Tuesday, and he won’t play in the season finale Wednesday, too.

G J.J. Redick, G Chris Paul, C DeAndre Jordan, F Blake Griffin and G Jamal Crawford will not play Wednesday in the Clippers’ regular-season finale at Phoenix.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.