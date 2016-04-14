Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

G Austin Rivers had a solid outing in a blowout of the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Rivers scored 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting and made three of six 3-pointers. Rivers scored eight of his points in the second quarter, hitting all three of his shots, including two of his 3-pointers, when the Clippers blew the game open by taking an 18-point halftime lead.

C DeAndre Jordan, G J.J. Redick, G Chris Paul, F Blake Griffin and G Jamal Crawford will not play Wednesday in the Clippers’ regular-season finale at Phoenix.

PG Chris Paul had 12 points and 13 assists in the Clippers’ win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Paul, will not play in the the regular-season finale at Phoenix on Wednesday.

G Jamal Crawford got the night off Tuesday, and he won’t play in the season finale Wednesday, too.

