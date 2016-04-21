Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

C DeAndre Jordan collected 18 rebounds but scored only three points Wednesday in the Clippers’ Game 2 win over the Blazers.

F Blake Griffin had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists Wednesday in the Clippers’ Game 2 win over the Blazers. Griffin is averaging 4.1 assists per game in the postseason, third most by any player 6-foot-10 or taller (minimum of 30 games). Bill Russell (4.7 per game) and Wilt Chamberlain (4.2) averaged more.

PG Chris Paul, as he did in Game 1, delivered another strong performance to boost Los Angeles to a 2-0 series lead over the Trail Blazers. Paul scored 25 points on 10-of-22 shooting, with six rebounds and six assists. Paul scored 18 of his points in the second half.

G Jamal Crawford won the NBA Sixth Man Award, with the 36-year-old re-establishing the record for the oldest winner. He was previously the oldest to win the award (34) two years ago. Warriors F Andre Iguodala finished second and received 33 first-place votes to 51 for Crawford.

G J.J. Redick scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half for Los Angeles in a Game 2 win over Portland.