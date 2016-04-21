FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 21, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C DeAndre Jordan collected 18 rebounds but scored only three points Wednesday in the Clippers’ Game 2 win over the Blazers.

F Blake Griffin averaged 4.1 assists per game in the postseason entering Wednesday’s contest, third most by any player 6-10 or taller (minimum of 30 games). Bill Russell (4.7 per game) and Wilt Chamberlain (4.2) averaged more.

F Blake Griffin had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists Wednesday in the Clippers’ Game 2 win over the Blazers. Griffin is averaging 4.1 assists per game in the postseason, third most by any player 6-foot-10 or taller (minimum of 30 games). Bill Russell (4.7 per game) and Wilt Chamberlain (4.2) averaged more.

PG Chris Paul, as he did in Game 1, delivered another strong performance to boost Los Angeles to a 2-0 series lead over the Trail Blazers. Paul scored 25 points on 10-of-22 shooting, with six rebounds and six assists. Paul scored 18 of his points in the second half.

G Jamal Crawford won the NBA Sixth Man Award, with the 36-year-old re-establishing the record for the oldest winner. He was previously the oldest to win the award (34) two years ago. Warriors F Andre Iguodala finished second and received 33 first-place votes to 51 for Crawford.

G J.J. Redick scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half for Los Angeles in a Game 2 win over Portland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.