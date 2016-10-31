Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

G Austin Rivers came off the bench to score 19 points, sparking the Clippers to an 88-75 victory over the Jazz in the home opener at Staples Center.

C DeAndre Jordan sustained what was initially diagnosed as a sprained right thumb in the third quarter Sunday against the Jazz.

F Blake Griffin contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds, sparking the Clippers to an 88-75 victory over the Jazz in the home opener at Staples Center.

F Jamal Crawford missed all three of his 3-point attempts Sunday. He is nine behind Memphis F Vince Carter (1,943) for sixth on the all-time list after Carter made five on Sunday.