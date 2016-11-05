Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

C DeAndre Jordan has been a contributor to the Clippers' free throw woes this season, going 6 of 21 at the line (28.6 percent). The Clippers rank 29th in the NBA in free throw percentage at 68.9 percent.

C DeAndre Jordan had six points and 21 rebounds in a win over the Grizzlies on Friday.

F Blake Griffin finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Memphis on Friday.

PG Chris Paul entered Friday's game as the NBA steals leader averaging 3.25 per game.

G Chris Paul had 27 points and 11 assists Friday, and he he became the franchise's career assists leader.

G Jamal Crawford is 16 of 16 from the charity stripe this season, but the Clippers rank 29th in the NBA in team free throw percentage at 68.9 percent.