Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

G Austin Rivers remains in the concussion protocol and his return is up in the air. Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said the player passed two tests but had more to complete. Austin Rivers was injured in the third quarter of Saturday's lopsided win over New Orleans when he took an elbow to the head from Pelicans F Terrence Jones. He will accompany the Clippers on their upcoming road trip.

G Raymond Felton returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games due to a family matter. He scored 10 points Monday against the Blazers.

C DeAndre Jordan and Blazers G Evan Turner were ejected late in the Monday game. With 11.5 seconds left, tempers flared when Jordan and Turner had to be separated after Jordan fouled Blazers G Damian Lillard. Jordan finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.

F Blake Griffin scored 26 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and handed out six assists, and the Clippers held on for a 121-120 victory over the Trail Blazers on Monday. Griffin also received 40 stitches for a cut to his upper lip after a late-game collision.

G Chris Paul contributed 21 points and 14 assists in the Clippers' win over the Blazers on Monday.