Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

G Austin Rivers returned to action Wednesday after missing one game because of a concussion. He started for the second time this season, replacing F Luc Mbah A Moute, who missed the game with a bruised right shoulder.

G Austin Rivers returned to action better than before he left. Four days after sustaining a concussion and missing the next game, Rivers hit seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points on Wednesday, leading the Clippers to a 113-108 victory at Orlando.

C DeAndre Jordan scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed a team-best 12 rebounds Wednesday in a win at Orlando. He made 12 of 18 free throws.

F Blake Griffin had 23 points and seven rebounds in the Clippers' win at Orlando on Wednesday.

F Luc Mbah a Moute missed the Wednesday game due to a bruised right shoulder.

G Chris Paul finished with 14 points and a game-high 10 assists Wednesday in the Clippers' win at Orlando.