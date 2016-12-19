Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

C DeAndre Jordan chipped in 13 points and 17 rebounds during a loss at Washington on Sunday.

F Blake Griffin had 26 points for the Clippers but zero in the fourth quarter during a loss at Washington on Sunday.

F Luc Richard Mbah a Moute started and had six points in 17 minutes for the Clippers after missing the previous two games with a right shoulder sprain.

PG Chris Paul collected 13 points and 12 assists during a loss at Washington on Sunday. Paul finished two points shy of 15,000 for his career.