8 months ago
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
December 20, 2016 / 4:17 AM / 8 months ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C DeAndre Jordan chipped in 13 points and 17 rebounds during a loss at Washington on Sunday.

F Blake Griffin had 26 points for the Clippers but zero in the fourth quarter during a loss at Washington on Sunday.

F Luc Richard Mbah a Moute started and had six points in 17 minutes for the Clippers after missing the previous two games with a right shoulder sprain.

PG Chris Paul collected 13 points and 12 assists during a loss at Washington on Sunday. Paul finished two points shy of 15,000 for his career.

