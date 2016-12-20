FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 21, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 8 months ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F forward Blake Griffin will undergo minor surgery on his right knee this week and is expected to be sidelined until at least January, according to reports. The procedure is considered a "cleanup," The Vertical reported Monday. The recovery time for the surgery could be three to six weeks. The 27-year-old Griffin has struggled recently with left calf and knee soreness. He played 38 minutes in the Clippers' 117-110 loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday, posting 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists but no points in the fourth quarter.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.