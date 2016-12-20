Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

F forward Blake Griffin will undergo minor surgery on his right knee this week and is expected to be sidelined until at least January, according to reports. The procedure is considered a "cleanup," The Vertical reported Monday. The recovery time for the surgery could be three to six weeks. The 27-year-old Griffin has struggled recently with left calf and knee soreness. He played 38 minutes in the Clippers' 117-110 loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday, posting 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists but no points in the fourth quarter.