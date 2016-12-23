Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

C DeAndre Jordan had 11 points and nine rebounds, but didn't play the final quarter because the reserves were playing so well in Thursday's 106-101 victory over San Antonio. "Well, it was crazy because (Jordan) wants to play every second," coach Doc Rivers said. "It was the first time I've ever heard him telling me, 'Keep them on the floor, keep them on the floor.'"

PG Chris Paul left Thursday's 106-101 victory over San Antonio with a hamstring injury. Paul strained his left hamstring early in the third quarter and did not return. He posted a team-high 19 points along with six assists and seven rebounds in 23 minutes. His status for the Clippers' Friday home game against the Dallas Mavericks was unknown. "I have faith in our training staff and I will have some treatment tonight and (Friday), then hopefully be ready for Dallas," Paul said. Before leaving, Paul passed Kevin Garnett for 16th in career steals with 1,859. Paul is one shy of moving past Isiah Thomas for 15th place at 1,861.

C Marreese Speights had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists, providing a spark when PG Chris Paul went down with a hamstring injury in Thursday's 106-101 victory over San Antonio.