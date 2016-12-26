Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

G Chris Paul was a late scratch after Doc Rivers announced he would start the game in his pre-game press conference. A team spokesperson said Paul's injured hamstring bothered him during warmup and he decided that rest would be best. It's the second straight game Paul has missed after getting injured on Dec. 22 against San Antonio.

G Jamal Crawford had 22 points for the Clippers Sunday.

G J.J. Redick left Sunday's contest after three quarters with a sore left hamstring. Redick gave a post-game update that did not give clarity to the length of his absence.