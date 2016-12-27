FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
December 28, 2016 / 6:27 AM / 8 months ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C DeAndre Jordan finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals Monday in the Clippers' loss to the Nuggets.

PG Chris Paul (left hamstring strain) sat out Monday, and Clippers coach Doc Rivers in't sure when Paul will return. "You just don't know with hamstrings," Rivers said. "The one thing you do know I think we've all learned over the years is you have to be more cautious than if it was a sprained ankle. With hamstrings, you can't take a chance."

G Jamal Crawford scored 24 points Monday in the Clippers' loss to the Nuggets.

G J.J. Redick, who left Sunday's contest after three quarters with a sore left hamstring, did not play Monday against the Nuggets. Clippers coach Doc Rivers in't sure when Redick will return. "You just don't know with hamstrings," Rivers said. "The one thing you do know I think we've all learned over the years is you have to be more cautious than if it was a sprained ankle. With hamstrings, you can't take a chance."

