8 months ago
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
January 1, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 8 months ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Austin Rivers and coach Doc Rivers were ejected 25 seconds apart from one another in the second quarter, with the former sent to the locker room following his contact with official J.T. Orr.

G Raymond Felton had 26 points and five rebounds with eight assists in 31 minutes.

C DeAndre Jordan added 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Clippers, who dropped their fifth consecutive game.

G Chris Paul is working his way back from a left hamstring injury. The team opted to rest him after Paul played 30 minutes on Wednesday night against the Pelicans. Paul posted 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists in New Orleans after missing three games. Austin Rivers started in his place.

G J.J. Redick returned from a two-game injury hiatus. Redick missed time with a sore left hamstring.

